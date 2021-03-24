Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed their third child together! It seems like the royal family will never stop growing.

It certainly is the year of the royal baby. First it was Princess Eugenie giving birth to little August, then Meghan Markle announcing she is expecting a baby girl; now, another one of the Queen's granddaughters has given birth.

Zara Tindall, daughter to Princess Anne the Queen's second child, has welcomed her third child into the world along with husband Mike Tindall.

"Breaking: Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed a son, Lucas Philip Tindall. Born on Sunday. Lovely news! A 10th great grandchild for The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh," wrote Hello!'s royal editor Emily Nash on Twitter.