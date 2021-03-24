Zara, 39, and Mike, 42, who already parents to seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena, confirmed their third pregnancy back in December last year.
Appearing on an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, the 42-year-old announced he was adding another baby to his brood.
"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way." Mike told his co-hosts.
"I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!" he continued.
"We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names."
Much like Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, the couple has Australia to thank for their love story.
Zara and Mike began their courtship back in 2003 after meeting at Sydney's Manly Wharf bar during the Rugby World Cup.
In an interview for 60 Minutes, Zara revealed that Mike, a rugby star himself, was drinking away the pain of being dumped from England's football team right before the semi-finals. How romantic.
Zara herself, a successful equestrian, was on a gap year in Australia with her friends. It seems like fate!
The pair exchanged numbers and history was born.
The lovebirds eventually married in July 2011 in a private ceremony before having their first child, Mia Grace Tindall, in January 2014 and their second child, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, in June of 2018.
And now the sisters have another sibling! Congratulations to the happy couple.
