Sarah, Duchess of York has surprised fans with a brand new business venture, following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Mike Tindall.
Taking to her Instagram to share the exciting news, Sarah shared a photo of herself and entrepreneur friend Sarah Jane Thompson with 566k followers, revealing that she would co-host a podcast called "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah."
"It's about time we spiled the tea...our brand new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah is out next week on all streaming platforms."
According to the podcast bio, the first episode will see the hosts chat about the "highs and lows of everyday life."
It remains to be seen if the Duchess will "spill the tea" on life as a royal with her audience.
The Duchess of York is preparing herself to spill some royal tea!
After the mammoth success of Meghan Markle's Archetypes and Mike Tindalls'The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby AND Mike Drop podcasts, Sarah is sure to draw in a mammoth amount of listeners, many of whom will be eagerly awaiting any royal gossip Sarah might share.
Will you be tuning in?
Co-host Sarah Thompson (yes both hosts are named Sarah), also announced the exciting podcast news on her Instagram account.
"We'll spill the tea, chat about our weeks, and sometimes even set the record straight!" she wrote.
"It's going to be a whole lot of fun and I can't wait!"
Sarah has been teasing her podcast since February.
According to the official show description for the podcast, the hosts will discuss a number of "hot topics" and will be joined by numerous special guests.
"These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour," the description reads.
"The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, an no biscuit un-dunked."