“But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”

Despite Andrew being extremely keen on releasing a book - it’s rumoured that he’s currently eyeing biographer Daphne Barak to write it - Andrew’s friends are not on board with the idea.

“Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it,” an insider said.

Aside from being able to tell his own story, it’s likely that Prince Andrew wants to release a book because it would undoubtedly be a best-seller and bring the royal a huge cash flow; something he desperately needs after losing his public funding and his taxpayer-funded guards.

Plus, Andrew didn’t get any inheritance after his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, died, so, again, it’s probable that one of his motives for releasing a tell-all book would be money.