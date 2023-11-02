The family at the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022. Getty

Prince George, 10

Kate and William's first born, George Alexander Louis, was born on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Prince George is the big brother of the family and being the couple's first child, he is third in the line of succession to the British Throne.

As a toddler, Prince George loved dancing and playing games on his iPad. He was also obsessed with the air cadets.

As a little one, he attended Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, England however now he is now 10 and attends a proper school. Prince George attended Thomas's Battersea School in London, however, now that the family have moved from London to Windsor, he now attends Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, England.

The family attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in 2022. Getty

Princess Charlotte, 8

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was Kate and William's second child... born on May 2, 2015, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession to the British Throne.

The family have an adorable nickname for Charlotte, calling her Lottie for short.

In a documentary released in 2016 honouring Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, Kate opened up about little Lottie.

“It’s very special having a new little girl I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister. The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here," Kate said.

Charlotte attended Willcocks Nursery School before moving to Thomas's Battersea School with her brother. She now attends Lambrook School with her brothers after the family relocated.

The family at the during Trooping the Colour parade in June 2023 in London, England. Getty

Prince Louis, 5

The most recent addition to the family is Louis Arthur Charles, born on April 23, 2018.

Prince Louis, following his brother and sister, is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Kate has shared that little Louis is very hard to keep up with and always has been... especially on his little scooter that he used to love riding!

Louis attended preschool at the same place his older sister did, Willcocks Nursery School.

He has now started at Lambrook School with his older siblings.

Louis is said to love playing outside and helping with the gardening.

The family on the kids' first day of school at Lambrook in September 2022. Getty

We have seen quite a few photos of the family all together and we hope to see more in the future!

The kids are ADORABLE and Kate and William seem to be incredible parents. We couldn't be more happy for them!

