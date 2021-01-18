Palace insiders have revealed that Charlotte (pictured) wants to be a nurse when she grows up. Getty

“She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride,” says a source.

“She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older.”

Considering Will and Kate have long looked up to nurses, it's not surprise that the royals are ensuring their children feel the same way about the heroes.

In April last year, the Cambridges appeared on Clap for Carers to show their support of health-care workers. BBC

Back in 2019, during the first anniversary of the Nursing Now campaign, Kate praised the "awe-inspiring" dedication of and professionalism of nurses.

The duchess wrote: “I am delighted that, at the end of its first year, Nursing Now has grown internationally, with local and national groups in over 60 countries.

“Nurses play a vital role in health teams all around the world, and this campaign is doing an important job of raising their status and profile globally.”

She added: “The dedication and professionalism of nurses is awe-inspiring.

The Duchess also got the rest of her family involved in publicly acknowledging health-care workers in April last year, appearing on BBC's Clap for Carers to applaud the NHS' hard-work during COVID-19.

Apparently Will and Kate "swelled with pride" upon hearing their daughter wants to become a nurse. Getty

Standing with George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, Will and Kate appeared at their doorstep and clapped their hands in support of the NHS and their commitment to keeping the country running throughout the pandemic. The entire family even donned blue as a tribute to the health workers.

Since then, Kate and Will have undertaken a royal train trip to thank all the front-line workers who have been supporting communities through COVID, including, of course, nurses.

Clearly her parents' overt support for health-care workers has made a lasting impression on Charlotte. Needless to say, if the princess does grow up to be a nurse, Will and Kate will be beyond proud of their daughter.

