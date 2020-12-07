Prince William (right) and Kate Middleton (left) are set to embark on a three-day cross-country rail journey to thank frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“The Duke and Duchess will travel on the Royal Train across England, Scotland, and Wales – undertaking working visits to pay tribute to the inspiring work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond to support communities during this incredibly challenging year for the nation,” the message stated.

But shortly after the couple announced their whirlwind trip, several unhappy fans took to Twitter to criticise the Cambridges for not leading by example following the second national lockdown.

“Prince William and Kate are irresponsible to travel while the British cannot travel. A bad example as usual,” one person wrote.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that from Monday they will be travelling across the United Kingdom by sharing a photo of a cute train colouring-in picture. Instagram

“This is the exact opposite of everything medical workers have been begging the public to do for months and months. Seriously, how are these two so stupid?” another fan stated.

A third person added: “People are starving! Stop wasting money! Stay home! #PrinceWilliam.”

Meanwhile, another person criticised the move, writing: “Prince William and Kate are absolutely deluded.”

According to the BBC, there have reportedly been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with more than 55,000 people dying from the virus.

Despite the Cambridges’ attempts to acknowledge key workers for their efforts during the COVID crisis, many disgruntled fans have slammed the couple for not setting a good example. Getty

But despite the backlash, many royalists praised the couple for embarking on the journey to pay thanks to frontline workers who have battled the virus.

After Wills and Kate shared the news by positing a colouring-in picture of train on Instagram, one fan commented: “Yes! Can’t wait to see my favourite couple on tour again.”

Another enthusiastic fan stated: “A very good idea. Wish you a wonderful journey and meet interesting people and see nice places.”

A third person simply added: “This is a FANTASTIC idea!! #RoyalTrainTour - Can’t wait!”