All hail Master Archie!
To celebrate his first birthday, the Sussexes shared a fun video of Meghan reading to her sweet son. Aww!
Two cute!
Kate and William shared new snaps of their son Prince Louis for his second birthday in April. He's a handful!
Extensive Coverage
We got used to seeing royals like Camilla masking up for events.
Back on duty
Kate and Wills emerged from lockdown to have a go at baking bagels in London's east end.
Clap for carers
The Cambridge clan gave the UK's medical frontline workers a big hand.
Wedding-belle
It was a low-key affair but you could sure feel the love when Princess Beatrice married Edo Mapelli in a private ceremony in July.
It never rains but it pours
In a move no-one saw coming, the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family.
Baby on board!
"So excited!" Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced they're expecting their first child in the new year.
Anne's an evergreen!
The princess royal teamed poise and a bold colour palette to see in her 70th.
The power of love
The Queen and Prince Philip showed they're still going strong on his 99th birthday - a top innings!
Fab four feud
There was a chill in the air at the Commonwealth Day service in March.
Under a cloud
The Duke of York's involvement in the Epstein case is still under investigation.
Charles catches Covid
The world winced at the Prince of Wales, 71, falling foul of the virus back in March.