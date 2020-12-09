In a year that has absolutely flipped the monarchy onto its crown, the world's most famous family still managed to make their royal mark, reserving a few pages in the history books in the process.

Right from the get-go, it was clear that 2020 was not going to be your average year for the royals.

With Prince Andrew's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein being front and centre of every news outlet right from the start of the new year, the usually poised and steady royals were already bound for a rocky year.

And when it rains it storms - the disgraced Prince's scandal was soon followed by COVID-19; a pandemic which tore the royals' engagements in half and replaced them with a bunch of face masks and social distancing.

The royal tumbleweed only gained more momentum as Meghan and Harry then decided to call it quits with the family and leg it overseas.

And we haven't even mentioned the secret wedding, royal feuds and the fact that members of the monarchy actually CAUGHT the virus. Yeah, not your average year for the monarchy

But, as royally resilient as ever, the family picked themselves up, dusted off their crowns and, in between all the drama, still managed to make some nice memories in 2020.