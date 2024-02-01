Prince William is a loving father of three. Getty

From the moment they were born, the next generation of British royals were destined for the spotlight and a life in the public eye.

But despite this, and his own lifetime spent as part of one of the world's most famous families, Prince William has made an effort to not only prepare his children for their future royal duties but ensure they have as normal a childhood as possible.

In mid-2022, the family of five moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to allow the children to "roam" their home and its gardens more freely, something they were unable to do in Kensington Palace.

The family moved to Windsor in 2022 to give the children a more "normal" childhood in 2022. Getty

It is also evident that Prince William has taken a page out of his mother, the late Princess Diana's parenting book, ensuring his brood spends time in nature and takes part in numerous outdoor pursuits.

And thanks to happy snaps shared by the family, we know George, Charlotte, and Louis have enjoyed everything from bike riding, sailing, hiking and even skiing!

And thanks to insider sources, we know that despite his hectic work schedule, the Prince of Wales always makes a point of ensuring he is there for his kids when they need him.

"Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours," HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash has previously revealed.

It is expected that the children will all become working royals when old enough. Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE, an insider source close to the couple revealed in early 2024 that William and Kate didn't have a "huge private staff" and that subsequently, the future King was "really hands-on" with his children.

"He doesn't want any mistakes made with the next generation. He wants to give them a proper upbringing and lots of love. That is formost in his mind," the source also shared.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine reiterated this when discussing the royal's parenting with HELLO!

"[He is] a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else."

"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's a very hands-on as a dad," she added.

The children occassional accompany their parents to royal engagements. Getty

As for how the prince is preparing his darling youngsters for life as a royal, their appearances at official engagements speak for themselves, as the children have demonstrated they have been taught to bow, curtsey, and even shake hands when needed!

We are sure that as time passes, George, Charlotte, and Louis will continue to do their parents proud as they represent the Crown, guided of course by the gentle hands of Mum and Dad.