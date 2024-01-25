December 2023 Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their three adorable children at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023.

December 2023 Getty

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were photographed putting a letter in the post box during the Royal Carols - Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023.

December 2023 Getty

The family attending the Royal Carols - Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023.

December 2023 Getty

The family was again photographed at the carols service. Prince Louis is shown joking around with his sister Princess Charlotte as he tries to blow out her candle! The photo also features the Dean of Westminster Abbey and The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

December 2023 Getty

The British Royal Family released 2023 Christmas cards.

July 2023 Getty

On July 14, 2023, the family visited the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in central England.

June 2023 Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate standing with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade marking the British Sovereign's official birthday.

May 2023 Getty

The family poses for a group picture with volunteers at the Big Help Out, a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities.

December 2022 Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their three adorable children at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022.

September 2022 Getty

The family arrived for a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School on September 7, 2022... the eve of their first day of shcool.

June 2022 Getty

The family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022.

June 2022 Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate standing with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022.

December 2020 Getty

The family attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre on December 11, 2020. The performance was held to thank key workers and their families for their work throughout the pandemic.

April 2020 Getty

A screen grab of Kate and William with their children as they clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020. The evening raised money for and payed tribute to those on the front line fighting COVID-19.

June 2019 Getty

Another year at Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. The family appeared on the balcony during the event on June 8, 2019.

July 2018 Getty

Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold their dad's hand while Princess Kate carries Prince Louis after his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace on July 9, 2018.