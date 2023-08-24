Within hours of their birth, all three royal children were presented to the world Getty

"They thought about moving to [their home in] Norfolk, but as active senior working royals, they could never be that far away from London, so that's where Windsor came into the picture," Royal Expert Omid Scobie told Yahoo!

"They want to give their kids "as normal a life as possible."

By moving to Windsor, the family forgoed the extra space of their Kensington Palace apartment for the smaller Adelaide Cottage, leaving no room for the live-in nanny - Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo - to reside for them.

Maria has been with the royal family since 2014, caring for children at various official events including Trooping the Colour and the respective weddings of both Princess Eugenie and her cousin Prince Harry.

She is alleged to be living nearby in private accommodation paid for by William and Kate.

In 2022, the children started attending the prestigious Lambrook School Getty

Despite all their efforts to give their children a normal upbringing, however, there is concern surrounding the labels of "heir" and "spare" in the family of five.

The children's uncle Prince Harry has made it clear in both his memoir Spare and a recent interview with The Telegraph that his neice and nephew did not struggle with the titles as much as he did.

"Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare," he shared sadly.

"And that hurts, that worries me."

Taking their royal duties seriously at Trooping the Colour 2022 Getty

But according to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Kate and William have "it all worked out" and devised a parenting strategy that will see their children avoid the mental anguish of their uncle.

"George, Charlotte, and Louis are enjoying a childhood Harry and William didn't get to enjoy, and I think that is why William and Kate are channeling everything they can into raising their children with an understanding of who they are as royals, but as ordinary children too," Nicholl said on the Dynasty podcast.

"No one wants the next generation to suffer as Harry has suffered...it's not a pretty picture."

The Wales family always enjoy a laugh, no matter the occassion! Getty

But what about Kate's own parenting style?

Well, whilst there is official royal protocol that she and her husband must follow on certain occasions, the Wales household is, for the most part, one of fun!

In May 2023 at a Buckingham Palace garden party, the mother of three made some candid comments to a 93 year invitee about her parenting style.

"I'm terrible, I'm terrible at jokes," Kate was heard saying by those nearby, adding that William was the funnyman in their household and "very good at humour."

Then, the guest quizzed Kate on whether or not she was "the strict one" [parent].

"I'm definitely not strict!" How can you tell that? Surely not!", she laughed.