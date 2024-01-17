According to Kensington Palace, the surgery was "planned." Getty

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement read.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible as soon as possible."

Princess Catherine's last royal appearance was on Christmas Day in 2023. Getty

The surgery took place at The London Clinic, which is described as offering patients "world-class resources" and the "highest standards of medical care."

On its website, the health facility says they specialise "in the care and treatment of complex medical conditions, such as cancer, women's health, urology, and orthopedics."

Prince William of Wales has also taken a temporary pause in his royal duties to support his wife in her post-operation recovery.

It is expected that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be cared for by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as well as Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton who live in Bucklebury village, a 40-minute drive north from Adelaide Cottage where the Wales' family currently live.

Whilst the exact purpose of the surgery has not been (and is likely to not be) confirmed by Kensington Palace, a spokesperson for the couple has revealed that her condition is non-cancerous.