Kensington Palace has released a statement following conspiracy theories regarding Kate Middleton. Getty

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson told Page Six. “That guidance stands.”

The royal representative also assured the public that Kate is "doing well" and will be out of action until after Easter.

Princess Catherine's planned abdominal surgery was announced to the public on January 17, with Kensington Palace explaining that the mum-of-three would be in hospital for two weeks.

Prince William has been attending events solo. Getty

Kate was officially discharged at the end of January, with the Palace releasing a statement assuring the public that the royal was making "good progress".

"The Prince and Princess [of Wales] [also] wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

King Charles is currently receiving treatment for cancer. Getty

Kate's surgery took place at The London Clinic, which is described as offering patients "world-class resources" and the "highest standards of medical care".

Prince William took a temporary pause in his royal duties to support his wife after the operation; he is now now back in action.

As Kate recovers, her father-in-law King Charles III, continues to receive "regular treatments" for cancer, recently revealing the support of the public has brought him to tears.