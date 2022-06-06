The little prince poked a few funny faces at mum Kate through the event. Getty

Photos caught him sitting in his dad’s lap, then in grandpa Prince Charles’ and even mum Kate’s, before the youngster started goofing off with his siblings.

Royal cousins Mia and Lena Tindall joined in the antics before Kate quickly wrangled her youngest son, though not before Louis poked his tongue out and made a few cheeky faces at her.

READ NEXT: The Queen’s family joy as Archie and Lilibet visit the palace

The four-year-old also made another Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, where he was seen waving and looking bored before a quick pep talk from mum.

George and Charlotte were on their best behaviour. Getty

George and Charlotte were on their best behaviour for both events, which is to be expected as they’ve had a fair bit more royal training in recent months.

The siblings accompanied their parents to royal events for Easter and to mark the anniversary of Prince Philip’s death in April.

Meanwhile Louis is still learning the royal ropes, so some cheeky public antics are to be expected.

But there were some sweet moments in amongst the mischief too, like the touching moment he was caught on camera planting a kiss on mum Kate’s cheek at the pageant.

There were some sweet moments from the youngest Cambridge too. Getty

Not to mention the darling snaps of him sharing a laugh with grandpa Charles while sat on the future king’s knee during one performance.

Some fans have likened Louis’ mischievous personality to his uncle, Prince Harry, who was quite the little trouble-maker as a child.

In fact, new photos of Louis making faces at royal photographers are almost identical to snaps of Harry doing the exact same thing in the 1980s.