This immense pressure and distance caused the two to break up. And it looked like the couple had moved on from one another; in 1973, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles and in 1981, Charles married Diana Spencer.

When did Charles and Camilla have an affair?

According to Charles’ authorised biography, The Prince of Wales: A Biography by Johnathan Dimbleby, Charles and Camilla began having an affair in 1986.

In 1989, the two of them had an extremely intimate phone call. Charles said, “I’ll just live inside your trousers” to Camilla before the pair joked about Charles coming back as “a pair of knickers” or a “Tampax [tampon]” in his next life. Both Charles and Camilla repeatedly voiced how they yearned for and loved each other during the call too.

But little did they know, this phone call was secretly recorded. And both the audio and transcript of the call was made public in 1993, exposing their affair (at the time of the call both Charles and Camilla were married to Diana and Andrew respectively) to the world.

When did Charles and Camilla get married?

In 1992, the then-Prime Minister John Major announced that Charles and Diana had officially separated. The couple then officially divorced in 1996. Camilla and Andrew divorced in 1995.

But despite both being single, Charles and Camilla did not publicly start a relationship for quite some time. It took until 1999 for Charles and Camilla to make their first public appearance together.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005. Getty

In 2003, the couple moved into Clarence House, located in Westminster, London. Then in February 2005, Charles and Camilla announced their engagement.

On April 9, 2005, the two wed in a small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was the best man. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the wedding but she did host and appear at the reception for the couple afterward.

