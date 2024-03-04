Camilla with her son, Tom Parker-Bowles, and her daughter, Laura Lopes.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward recently spoke with The Sun: “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health," she said.
"But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation.”
What are Queen Camilla's royal duties?
The Queen supports King Charles in carrying out his duties. She also takes place in many public engagements on behalf of the many charities she supports.
She supports over 90 charities as a Patron or President, covering various themes. The most common are "health, literacy, supporting those in need, the elderly, victims of rape and sexual abuse and domestic violence, empowering women; food; animals, dance and heritage and the arts," as stated by the Clarence House website.
