This years royal Easter service will be scaled back in comparison to previous years. Getty

The Easter Sunday church service, which will reportedly be smaller than usual, marks the first major public appearance of the monarch in two months.

While the King has been seen publically a handful of times since February, notably when he arrived back in London after a short break in Sandringham, he has suspended all his public-facing royal duties as he receives treatment.

Other members of the royal family have stepped up in his stead, picking up engagements and other official duties on his behalf.

Charles is however still continuing with relevant state business behind closed doors, including his regular weekly meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

It is unlikely the Wales family will attend. Getty

In 2023, to mark the first Easter church service outing since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 the royal family was out in full force.

Led by the King and Queen, the royals in attendance included the Wales family, the Tindall clan, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and the families of his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and more.