Bea took the runway with her mum Fergie when she was just 19 years old. Getty

Fashion for a cause!

When she was just 19 years old, Princess Beatrice took the runway with her mum, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, for the September Fashion For Relief show during London Fashion week.

The mum and daughter rocked near-matching black frocks and stunning sapphire necklaces. Their red locks were carefully curled over their shoulders as they strutted their stuff to much applause.

Beatrice stole the show at Kate and Will's wedding. Getty

Stealing the spotlight!

Four years after Bea's runway moment, the Princess near stole the spotlight from the future Queen's Consort, Duchess Catherine, on her own wedding day!

Indeed, on April 29 2011, Beatrice rocked up to Prince William and Kate Middleton's famous royal wedding donning a pale pink dress with a statement headpiece. Looking good Bea!

She was the Belle of the ball. Getty

Glammed up for the gala!

While the Met Gala has come to be known as a celeb-hotspot in recent years, the royals have also made an appearance on the red carpet.

On May 7th 2018, Princess Beatrice joined the likes of Zendaya and Rihanna at the "Heavenly Bodies" themed gala, turning heads with her bold and billowing purple number.

Pairing it with simple black and silver accessories, Bea sure looked like the Belle of the ball.

When it comes to a royal wedding, Bea pulls out all the stops. Getty

Pulling out all the stops!

Another wedding and another spotlight-stealing number!

On May 19th 2018, Princess Beatrice attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. And, boy, did she look stunning.

Donning a cobalt blue frock with bead detailing and flared sleeves, Bea sure made a statement as she watched the Sussexes' tie the knot.

She knows her colour, that's for sure. Getty

Blue is Bea's colour!

Blue is Bea's colour and she knows it! And apparently it's ripe for a wedding as Beatrice rocked this stunning navy and lacey number to Lady Gabrielle Windsor and Thomas Kingston's big day on May 18th 2019.

Paired with tall beige heels and a flowery white headpiece, the Princess looked radiant as she watched the nuptials unfold.

Beatrice and the Queen adorably matched during the Royal Ascot. Getty

Like grandmother, like granddaughter!

Another blue number - we're sensing a theme. But can you blame the royal when it suits her so well?

This light blue floral-patterned dress was donned at the 2019 Royal Ascot on June 18. The mum-to-be's sky-blue outfit matched her grandmother's (the Queen) elegant coat dress.

Bea also rocked one of her signature head pieces; this time, it was a wide-brimmed blue hat with some simple red detailing to tie the look together.

Bea and Edo got engaged in September 2019. Instagram @theroyalfamily taken by Princess Eugenie

An elegant engagement!

On September 26 2019, the official royal family Instagram account announced that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were engaged, to much fanfare from royal fans.

As well as the news itself, what also got tongues wagging was the outfit Bea was rocking in the announcement photo.

Simple but classy, the green floral frock donned by the princess was accompanied by basic gold jewellery including, of course, her shiny new engagement ring. With her stunning red locks curled over her shoulder, Beatrice looked radiant as she stared lovingly into her fiancé's eyes.

From the wedding guest to the blushing bride. Instagram @theroyalfamily taken by Benjamin Wheeler.

Becoming the bride!

After threatening to steal the spotlight at all those royal weddings with her gorgeous frocks, Beatrice finally had all eyes on her for her big day.

Bea and Edo were married in a small and private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July 2020.

In photos shared to the official royal family Instagram account, fans marvelled at the white gown donned by Beatrice on her big day. The floor length number with puffed sleeves and silver detailing looked custom-made for a fairytale and the princess glowed as she stood hand-in-hand with her new husband.

Now, with a baby on the way, we'll be sure to see some stunning maternity numbers from the sweet couple. And we can't wait! Congrats to Bea and Edo!

