The video comes as Australians are being urged to institute social distancing, with many workers now choosing to work from home where possible. There are growing calls for schools, universities and public venues such as bars and restaurants to be temporarily shut down.
Social distancing is hoped to prevent the highly contagious virus spreading quickly through the community – a scenario that could see hospitals overwhelmed, particularly with vulnerable and elderly people, who are at much greater risk of very serious illness after infection.
A number of TV and movie productions around the world have shut down in recent days, with the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie suspended in Queensland after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson came down with the coronavirus – which is technically known as COVID-19.
Samantha Armytage has taken leave from Sunrise as she battles to shake an unrelated lung condition, with the host wisely cautious about avoiding the risk of a potential coronavirus infection making it much worse.
Actor Idris Elba this morning said he has tested positive to the disease and is staying at home for a quarantine period.