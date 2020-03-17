Home and Away icon Ada Nicodemou has reported in from the set of the hit drama, revealing her sense of fear as Australia - and the world - deal with the mounting crisis over the coronavirus disease, COVID-19 .

Filming an Instagram video from her dressing room, the actress appeared to be dealing with the emotional weight of the health emergency that has a lot of us worried and looking after our health.

‘Just in my dressing room at work, I’m feeling anxious and scared,’ she said.

‘I hope everyone out there is staying safe.

‘Just be kind to everyone – we’ll get through it.

‘Just feeling really flat today. Stay safe.’