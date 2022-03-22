Olympia Valance is the face of the new product. Supplied

Much like the retailer’s coffee, the product's very reasonable price tag is sure to excite beauty lovers, with the body scrub retailing for just $1.

Australian actor Olympia Valance has also been revealed as the face of the new product, saying, “Coffee and skincare products are two things I can't live without, so being the face of 7-Eleven’s Coffee Body Scrub was a no brainer. Now I can exfoliate, rejuvenate and caffeinate with the same great coffee Australians have been enjoying for years.”



7-Eleven’s Head of Marketing Communications, Adam Jacka, added that the Coffee Body Scrub is a fun and innovative way to showcase the quality of coffee that Australians enjoy every day.



“We’re thrilled to be launching 2022’s most unexpected arrival in beauty, the 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub. We take great pride in sourcing great quality beans from across the world to provide great coffee to customers every day,” he said.

The product is is made from the same Arabica and Robusta beans found in 7-Eleven's famous coffee. Supplied

“We wanted to showcase the quality of our coffee beans in new ways. More than 71 million cups are already enjoyed across Australia each year but we know some are still yet to try our iconic coffee. Seriously, our coffee beans are so good we’ve made a coffee scrub out of them!”



The 7-Eleven Coffee Scrub is produced locally in Australia, is 100% naturally derived, vegan and cruelty-free.

The limited-edition 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub will be available to purchase for $1 with every purchase over $20 via Adore Beauty on 22nd March 2022, strictly while stocks last.