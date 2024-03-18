Lee Lin Chin was a popular host of SBS World News. SBS

Industry sources say Lee Lin’s production company, All the Chin’s Men, is likewise no longer active. She launched it shortly after leaving SBS.

“Nobody knows quite what she’s up to at the moment,” says one insider.

It’s all a far cry from the headline-making hype of her resignation in July 2018.

Lee Lin was taken aback by the fuss. At the time she joked, “Working two days a week didn’t give me enough time to devote to the pub and re-reading the complete works of Shakespeare. So now that I work zero days that issue has been addressed.”

But behind the typically tongue-in-cheek humour was a serious gripe. Lee Lin later confirmed that she had been unhappy with management’s treatment of staff and the corporate direction of the multicultural broadcaster.

For many SBS viewers, Lee Lin’s departure marked the end of an era. Having been a constant at the network for more than 30 years, Lee Lin had reached icon status, becoming wildly popular through her comedy segments on The Feed, witty social media posts and flamboyant style.

Her red carpet fashion style was unmatched. Getty

Lee Lin dared to be different. She sported latticed metal sunglasses to announce Australia’s first-ever Eurovision scores in 2015 and shone in an edgy perspex designer outfit for her final bulletin.

Born in Indonesia to Chinese parents, Lee Lin grew up in Singapore speaking fluent Cantonese, Mandarin and Hokkien, as well as English. Migrating to Australia in 1980, she began working as a Chinese movie translator before scoring jobs on ABC Radio and then moving to SBS World News.

The rest is TV history. In 2016, Lee Lin became the first SBS personality nominated for the Gold Logie. Two years later she was voted number 74 on lads magazine Maxim’s annual Hot 100 List.

Today nobody knows when, or if, Lee Lin will ever make a fully-fledged comeback. Perhaps she will fulfil her life’s ambition of living in Hong Kong with her dream boyfriend, British actor Tom Hardy. Or maybe she’ll make a run for prime minister as she once suggested in a rare interview.

“If I’m not doing much, maybe I’ll give that a go,” she once joked.

