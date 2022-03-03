Tony Armstrong. Instagram

Tony Armstrong

Coming in as a popular choice amongst viewers is AFL star-turned-ABC sports presenter Tony Armstrong, with fans already calling for him to be cast in the show.

Not to mention, Tony also heads the market at $3.00 in terms of odds over on Sportsbet, making him look pretty good to be the next Bachelor.

Alex Rance. Getty

Alex Rance

Also sitting on good odds to be the next Bachelor is former Richmond superstar Alex Rance, who went from an outside sniff at $19 to favourite at $3.00.

“We first put Alex in the market purely on speculation and hence the big price, we weren’t expecting any bets on him let alone seeing him best backed,” said Sportsbet’s communications manager Rich Hummerston.

Dr Chris Brown. Instagram

Dr Chris Brown

Next up is Dr Chris Brown, who has long been lobbied to be the next Bachelor by keen fans, and his odds are sitting at $4.00 by Sportsbet.

During a chat with Fitzy & Wippa last year, Chris addressed rumours that he'd be joining the 2022 season and revealed the unusual conditions that could tempt him to join the cast.

“If you reopened the Bucket List for the finale, I'd probably do it for $20,000 and a drinks card,” he joked, alluding to the iconic Bondi bar that was closed due to Sydney’s lockdown at the time.

Todd King. Instagram

Todd King

Also in the running to be the next Bachelor is Todd King, who was Ali Oetjen‘s runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette.

The odds of that happening are currently at $5.00, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Adam Todd. Instagram

Adam Todd

Like Todd, Adam Todd is no stranger to the Bachelor franchise, as he won fans over during his time on Elly Miles’ season of The Bachelorette.

With his odds at $8.50, there’s a hopeful chance we could see him on screens once more, this time handing out the roses as opposed to receiving them.

Jack Steele and Matt Ford. Getty

Jack Steele & Matt Ford

While it may be fruitless to expect a double Bachelor duo, Jack Steele and Matt Ford are both individually in the run to be the next Bachelor.

Fans will recognise them for their social media presence as The Inspired Unemployed, and they’ve previously revealed that the show’s producers have been hounding them to sign up.

“We’re like nah,” Jack told Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa about turning the offer down.

Nevertheless, both their odds are sitting at $10.00, so there’s a chance they may have come around to the idea.

Taku Chimwaza. Instagram

Taku Chimwaza

He failed to find love on Love Island Australia last year, and fans are hoping to see Taku Chimwaza find it on The Bachelor.

Although, his odds suggest that may be unlikely as he’s currently sitting at $12 on Sportsbet, but anything can happen.

Jett Kenny. Instagram

Jett Kenny

Another reality TV star on this list is Jett Kenny, son of former Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry, who lit up screens last year during his time on SAS Australia.

While we imagine being the Bachelor is no easy gig, we hope that it would be less intense than the brutal military course he endured.

The odds of him actually becoming the next Bachelor however are at $13, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing him handing out roses this year.