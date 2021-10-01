Whisky Loot

Whisky Loot Advent Calendar, early bird offer $279 usually $329 from Whisky Loot

A true representation of the whole world of whisky, the Whisky Loot Advent Calendar features whisky from a wide range of countries, including two drams from the ever elusive and exclusive Japan.

Whisky Loot

Limited Edition Premium Whisky Loot Advent Calendar, early bird offer $429 usually $449 from Whisky Loot

One to really spoil yourself with, this calendar includes 12 x 60ml top-shelf whiskies (including a 25-year-old dram) far harder to find than those included in your average calendar.

Dan Murphy's

Drinks By The Dram 12 Days of Whisky Advent Calendar, $94.99 from Dan Murphy’s

Specially-curated, this bundle features 12 wax-sealed 30ml drams of whisky, from single malts to single grains, blended malts and more.

The Whisky Club

The Whisky Club Advent Calendar, $255 from The Whisky Club

The full list of contents is under tight wrap, but The Whisky Club have wet our whistle with a sneak preview including two mystery Islay drams, a 21-year-old Japanese whisky, and 27 and 31 year-old grain whiskies.

Master Of Malt

Drinks By The Dram Japanese Whisky Advent Calendar, $310.54 from Master Of Malt

Japanese whisky has become highly sought after in recent years thanks to its distinctive drams and exclusivity. Now, you can nab yourself an entire calendar of famed liquor with 24 sealed bottles exploring a host of styles and flavour profiles.

Master Of Malt

That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar, $194 from Master Of Malt

Chasing something a little left of field? Or perhaps you consider yourself a connoisseur of whisky. Well, this is the calendar for you. Behind every one of the 24 windows sits a different 30ml wax-sealed boutique whiskey.