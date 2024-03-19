Even though we haven't even made it to the final vows, Married At First Sight viewers are already eagerly awaiting the reunion special.

The MAFS reunion sees the season's brides and grooms return for one final dinner party, months after filming wraps.

For the couples that commit to each other in the final vows, the time between filming and the reunion allows them to learn more about each other and whether they 'work' in the real world.

Come reunion, viewers find out which couples are still together, if any have couple swapped, and which have split.