Even though we haven't even made it to the final vows, Married At First Sight viewers are already eagerly awaiting the reunion special.
The MAFS reunion sees the season's brides and grooms return for one final dinner party, months after filming wraps.
For the couples that commit to each other in the final vows, the time between filming and the reunion allows them to learn more about each other and whether they 'work' in the real world.
Come reunion, viewers find out which couples are still together, if any have couple swapped, and which have split.
Here's everything we know about this season's MAFS reunion.
When is the MAFS reunion?
Currently, we have no set date for this season's MAFS reunion.
However, in the past the reunion has aired over two nights in early April - so we can expect this year will be no different.
Which couples will stay together.
Which MAFS couples are still together?
While we won't know for sure which MAFS couples are still together until the reunion, we have been privy to some hints about the fates of the relationships.
Here's what we know so far about:
Lucinda and Timothy
Tori and Jack
Eden and Jayden
Lauren and Jonathan
Jade and Ridge
Sara and Tim
Stay tuned for more updates about this year's Married At First Sight reunion!
