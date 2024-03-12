Lauren had to temporarily leave MAFS to undergo surgery. Instagram

"I actually woke up on the weekend before and my arm was like completely purple, really swollen," Lauren told the publication.

"I had to fly back to Perth, so I could have keyhole surgery to remove a clot and missed out on a week of filming."



During Lauren's recovery, Jono joined her in Perth. The bride explained it was "great" to spend time with him in her home environment.

Evidence suggests that Lauren and Jono are no longer together. Nine

Despite how well things are going on screen, evidence suggests that Lauren and Jono don't stay together after the experiment.

Photos have leaked depicting Jono with former bride Ellie Dix, 32, who was originally partnered with Ben Walters, 39, before the couple chose to leave the show.

Although it appears Lauren didn't find love on MAFS, many viewers have fallen in love with her outspoken personality - particularly when it comes to this year's 'villain' Jack Dunkley, 34.

When Lauren confronted Jack for "joking" about his wife Tori Adams, 27, behind her back, the personal trainer told Jono to "muzzle (his) woman".

Lauren has quickly become a fan favourite of the season. Instagram

The comment elicited immediate shock and outrage from contestants and viewers alike.

Jack got himself into further hot water after seemingly comparing fellow grooms Tristan Black, 30, and Timothy Smith, 51, to "whales" while they were near the pool - proceeding to apologise by giving the former a supplement voucher.

While Tori has had reservations about Jack's behaviour, she has looked past his misdemeanours and evidence suggests they are still together.

We'll have to wait and see how things unfold on screen.

Ready to find love without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eharmony today!