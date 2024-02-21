These were just some of the many online comments about the exchange, with another viewer writing "I almost puked" upon hearing Jack's words.

The fiery fight broke out during Wednesday night's dinner party after Lauren repeated a “joke” that Jack, 34, shared with Jono at the gym.

According to Lauren’s groom, Jack claimed if he hadn’t slept with his bride Tori Adams by the couple swap, he hoped one of the other grooms would.

While the 34-year-old confirmed he made the comment, he deemed it “banter” that he would say to Tori’s face.

His bride backed him up, insisting she loves “dark humour”.

Lauren (left) and Jack (right) had an explosive fight during a MAFS dinner party. Nine

“She is blindly backing him,” an exasperated Lauren, 32, told the cameras. “At the end of the day, he’s disrespecting you; he lied about his attraction to you. To me, that is unacceptable, and Tori deserves better than that.”

Lauren was not quick to back down during the row. “Telling the boys that you’re not attracted to (Tori) and that’s why you’re not sleeping with her is not banter to me,” she said to Jack.

The personal trainer then jumped on the defensive, insisting: “I haven’t once said that I’m not attracted to Tori.”

When Lauren countered that he said it to Jono, Jack turned his attack to the groom.

Jono (left) and Tori (right) joined in the argument. Nine

“We talk about everyone’s relationships,” Jack snapped. “I would never go home and say something to my wife that I don’t need to say.”

As Lauren jumped to her husband’s defence, Jack turned nuclear, saying: “I’m not talking to you Lauren; shut your mouth.” Then to Jono: “Can you muzzle your woman?”

The disgust was instantaneous from the brides, grooms, and experts, with John Aiken calling the comment “outrageously disrespectful”.

Jono, 39, added: “Don’t talk to her like that,” before Jack replied “She needs it”. But Jono's loyalty to Lauren ended there, as Jack gave him a final chance to tell the group he never said he wasn’t attracted to Tori.

The 39-year-old acquiesced to the alpha, saying: “You’ve always said that you find her really attractive, yes, yep.”

The other brides and grooms were shocked by Jack's comment. Nine

Later, however, Jono privately confirmed Lauren’s side of the story, but told her he was angry that she repeated information he revealed in confidence.

“Your alliance is with me,” Lauren countered. “He’s not gonna s**k your d**k at the end of the night.”

Tori, meanwhile, was holding Jack’s arm throughout the exchange, turning on Lauren for bringing it up to begin with.

“That’s not how it had to happen and you know it’s not how it had to happen," she told her friend, "If you were concerned for me genuinely it would have been a text message; it wouldn’t have been this.”

Despite the drama, Tori's affection for Jack has apparently extended past the show, with evidence that the pair are still together.

Lauren and Jono, however, appear to have split, with the groom setting his sights on a different bride entirely.

