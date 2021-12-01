Tracy is very private about her personal life. Getty

Although, in a candid interview with Stellar a year later in 2018, Tracy finally broke her silence on that part of her life, only to reveal that she's had "lots of long-term relationships".

"I've had lots of long-term relationships, but I've never talked about any of them," she confessed to the magazine.

While the 61-year-old has never gone public with any of those relationships, Tracy has previously admitted to being willing to get married one day.

"Anything can happen and if the right bloke knocked on the door then it still might. You never know. You just never know how things might play out," she told The Australian Woman's Weekly.

With her love life firmly out of the spotlight, Tracy does share some insights into her personal life every now and then, especially to her social media accounts.

Occasionally sharing little snippets into her day-to-day at her home on the outskirts of Sydney, Tracy also never misses an opportunity to gush over her beloved dogs.

"Show your kids the horizon then encourage them to reach for it. Couldn’t be prouder if she’d just passed her HSC," she quipped on a post of her pup jumping down the steps.

She also shared an adorable before and snap of her one-year-old pooch Edith on International dog day, where she said: "How it started, how it’s going."

When she's not at home with her furbabies, the veteran presenter is gracing our screens on ACA, and this year, she celebrated the milestone of 40 years at Nine.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most recognisable faces joining Channel Nine," the network's Instagram page announced last month.

"She's a legend of the small screen and we couldn't ask for anyone better to lead A Current Affair."

