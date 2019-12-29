Recently my husband had a devastating motorbike accident. He's now recovering slowly but well. We're so lucky to still have him. It may not have been the case without the work of the incredible folks at @nswambulance and @tollambulancerescue Thank you so very much for your swiftness, clarity, knowledge, compassion and dedication. You saved him and we cannot thank you enough. Yes, it is a very Merry Christmas. THANK YOU‼️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️
The pair share two children, daughter Sage, 11, and son Arlo, 8.
When quizzed about her 16 year long marriage, the actress told The Sunday Times: “My husband is such a good person. He’s so patient. He’s amazing with our kids and he’s so loving, caring and supportive. He puts everybody else first. I’m the luckiest woman, I really am.”