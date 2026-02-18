Iconic 90s Aussie kids show is BACK! Find out all about the reboot here

NEED TO KNOW The ABC has confirmed that its beloved series, Bananas in Pyjamas , is making a comeback.

, is making a comeback. The beloved series, which used puppetry, made its debut in 1992, and finished in 2001, before it became an animated series a year later.

It finished airing in 2013.

ABC has confirmed that its beloved show, Bananas in Pyjamas, is going to be revived as a live-action reboot!

The show, which was originally launched in 1992, will stay true to its roots and draw on the studio’s expertise in puppetry and physical performance.

Once again, beloved bananas B1 and B2 will be at the helm of the series.

It will be produced in South Australia by the Windmill Production Company, and is the first production confirmed under the Federal Government’s three‑year funding allocation announced in late 2025.

“Bananas in Pyjamas has long held a cherished place in Australian children’s television, delighting generations of families,” ABC Director of Screen Jennifer Collins said.

Bananas in Pyjamas became a global phenomenon. (Credit: Bananas in Pyjamas)

“With the support of additional funding, we’re thrilled to re-imagine this playful series full of heart and humour for today’s young viewers in partnership with Windmill Production Company.”

Once again, the show will be set in the Cuddles Avenue neighbourhood.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be rebooting this iconic sitcom for preschoolers and boosting B1 and B2’s much-deserved celebrity status into the future,” Windmill Production Company Executive Director Kaye Weeks said.

Previously, the show became a computer-animated format in 2001 by Southern Star Entertainment.

The show was initially inspired by a Play School song that became popular in the 1970s.

The series continued as an animation after the live show. (Credit: Bananas in Pyjamas)

Why was Bananas in Pyjamas cancelled?

In 2013, just before the show’s 21st birthday, ABC denied reports that the show was cancelled due to expensive production costs.

“The ABC has no intention of ceasing to broadcast one of Australia and the world’s most popular children’s TV programs,” ABC’s head of children’s content Tim Brooke-Hunt said at the time.

The final episode of the animated series aired in 2013.

No potential air date has been confirmed for the revival, but the series is already in development.