“I feel very lucky to be shooting here," Claire van der Boom (pictured) told the Courier Mail. Getty

Claire, who starred in US hit Hawaii Five-O, plays the lead role, a woman who returns to Queensland with her husband (played by Todd) and four-year-old daughter. Drama ensues when the child mysteriously goes missing from the resort’s kids club.

“I feel very lucky to be shooting here in Far North Queensland,” Claire told the publication.

“It’s an idyllic, tropical setting that brings a contrast to the story of my character searching for her kidnapped daughter. I’m having a lot of fun with this cast and excellent crew.”

Former Home and Away star Todd Lasance (pictured) will portray Claire's husband. Getty

Kidnapped is the latest of a string of US projects that are currently filming in Australia, some of which had made the switch due to low numbers of COVID cases in the country compared to the USA.

The Dog Days of Christmas is currently filming at Warner Brother’s Movie World while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s TV series Young Rock is set to kick off in October.

Meanwhile, Byron Bay in northern NSW is playing host to the screen adaption of Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers which stars Nicole Kidman.

Todd (pictured with wife Jordan) is primarily based in the US but often comes back to Australia. Instagram

Both Claire and Todd are now primarily US-based, but pre-COVID flitted back and forth between the countries.

"Los Angeles is not the most family-orientated city," Todd, who shares four-year-old daughter Charlie with American wife Jordan, previously told TV WEEK.

"It's great career-wise and there's a real energy there, but on the other hand it's not the kind of place that you want to be long term."

Todd, who was best known for playing Aden Jefferies in Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, will next appear alongside Michael B Jordan in Without Remorse.