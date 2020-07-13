It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock’n’roll – and Mark Furze has taken an interesting path to get there. Nine

How did it feel singing Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ in the Battle Round?

"I do acoustic gigs and my wife Laural sometimes joins me. I learnt this song for her to sing and people love hearing it. So I decided to start singing it myself and now it’s one of my favourites! I was stoked when Kelly chose it for the battle," Mark says.

Why do you think you beat Emma Mylott?

“Emma is an incredible singer and I love to hear her sing. I think I won because Kelly really wanted a rock singer this season.”

Do you think you could actually win?

“We can put a man on the moon – anything can happen!” he quips.

What does your wife Laural think of you being on The Voice?

“She is incredibly supportive; she’s my biggest fan! She’s very pleased that people get to see me for who I really am and what I’m truly passionate about."

Ahead of Sunday's grand final, Mark talks love and loss, and reveals what he really thinks of Guy Sebastian.

In your life, what’s the hardest thing you’ve gone through?

"We adopted an old, beat-up pitbull called Marley while living in LA. He was the sweetest dude and such a loyal friend. He was with us for three years before getting very sick and passing away," Mark says.

"We cared for him for months as he slowly deteriorated. I wear his tag on my chain every day. Love you, Marls."

What’s the most memorable thing about filming Home and Away?

"Palm Beach life! Having the privilege of being in front of the camera with some wonderful creative people in a place like that!"

When you get on stage, who are you singing for?

Anyone who enjoys listening! I want to connect with people. I can sing for myself in my bedroom. When I’m on stage, it’s about making other people feel something," he says.

The Voice contestant found fame as Ric Dalby in Home and Away, alongside Chris Hemsworth, before embracing music.

How difficult is the audition process in Los Angeles?

"The actual doing of the auditions is not that difficult, it’s actually quite exciting. But the trying to make an impression and stand out among so many people is tricky," Mark says.

"And it can be a lot of work preparing for an audition, only to never hear anything back. That’s the difficult part, putting yourself out there time and time again. You’ve got to have a pretty thick skin."

Has Guy Sebastian ever given you any advice since going on The Voice?

"Who? Oh, you mean [contestant] Chris’ brother? His advice was 'Just be yourself, because my dream is to one day be half as cool as you.' He said that word for word, I swear."

If you were stranded on an island with one of the four coaches, who would you most want

it to be?

"Chris’ brother," he says.