New era: The Voice's 2021 coaches consist of (from left: Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian)

Rita looked at ease alongside her new Aussie judging panel, and it was apparent that the four had instant chemistry.

However, one person who’s reportedly wary of the judges’ new-found bond is Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman.

“I’ve heard that Nicole had her people have a quiet word in The Voice producers’ ears to make sure Keith and Rita are seated at opposite ends of the judging panel,” a source tells New Idea.

In December, it was officially announced the four stars would be the newest coaches, with only Guy Sebastian remaining after the reality show made the switch from Channel Nine to Seven.

Only Guy remains from last year's panel of coaches (pictured from left: Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland) Channel Nine

Last year, he was part of a panel that included Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland.

Longtime coach Delta shocked fans when she confirmed she wouldn’t return to The Voice in 2021, despite being part of the reality show from its debut (apart from season two when Kylie Minogue filled her chair).

Sharing the news in a lengthy Instagram post, the Solid Gold singer revealed the time has come for her to cut ties with the show and move on to her next chapter.

Longtime coach Delta shocked fans when she revealed she won't be returning in 2021. Channel Nine

“What a ride we had red chair❤!” she wrote.

“One of the most powerful gifts of my nine year journey on The Voice has been finding my own voice amongst all of it. The heart, the dreams people shared, the exceptional talent and the constant inspiration of being around music - so many magic moments that I am so proud of and I am truly grateful for it all."

“Wishing everyone all the best for a great season ahead. #TeamDelta lives on in my heart and now onto a very exciting new chapter.”

