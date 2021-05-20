They're back! The Secret Life of Us will drop on Netflix in June. ARE Media archive

In 2019, star Joel Edgerton waxed lyrical about how much he loved his time on the show before being catapulted into superstardom and admitted he’d consider a reunion “"if there was a big enough outcry."

"Secret Life Of Us was one of my greatest memories as an actor," he told TV WEEK.

"And one of my greatest risks was leaving that show, because I was having such a great time, but I saw that I wanted to do other things.

"I wasn't leaving because I was not happy, I was leaving, I think, because I was ambitious. But I really love my memories of that show and I had such a f-----g great time doing it."

Also set to drop on the streaming giant next month is coming-of-age series Puberty Blues.

The Secret Life of Us will be joined on Netflix by coming-of-age comedy-drama Puberty Blues with both seasons of the show being released on June 7 along with one of the country’s most successful crime mini-series, Blue Murder, which stars Richard Roxburgh and Tony Martin.

The new additions in Netflix’s catalogue are the latest in a string of cult Aussie series to make their way to the platform.

Wacky children’s show Round the Twist was recently added and gritty teen drama Heartbreak High made headlines when it was added late last year.

Other local faves already on Netflix include iconic comedy Kath and Kim and the Asher Keddie-fronted drama Offspring.

While nostalgia lovers will be more than happy with these new additions, fans of international content and newer local shows will also be thrilled with the other shows also making their way onto Netflix's schedule.




