With all five houses neck and neck going into this weekend’s auction, some of the Blockheads are going above and beyond to ensure the gavel falls in their favour.



But it appears they have all read the same playbook.

In the lead-up to ‘D-day’ on November 9, several teams have been spending ‘quality time’ with The Block’s serial buyer Adrian Portelli, reportedly in the hopes it might convince him to spend biggest on their respective houses.

Adrian has shared across his Instagram account separate hangouts with House 1’s sisters Maddy and Charlotte, as well as Grant from House 2.



He also shared a “thank you” to House 4’s Kylie for sending his nine-month-old son a stuffed toy sloth.

Adrian is currently the man of the moment for the Blockheads.

It’s understandable why the Blockheads might be trying to win Adrian over with kindness. All the Phillip Island homes have been listed on Domain, with a selling price guide between $1.7 million and $1.85 million.



“At this point it’s still anyone’s game,” a show source tells New Idea.



It was previously reported that Adrian might be eyeing up buying all five properties.



One source says: “Adrian has been very vocal during discussions with the producers and has also told his close friends he will be buying the entire resort for … up to $15 million. It will be the noisiest sale in The Block history and that’s perfect for his business model.”



With this in mind, our source says, “One team still has to win, so he might be swayed to bid the highest on the people he likes as actual human beings.”

Adrian helped Steph and Gian take home $1.75 million! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Adrian has become synonymous with The Block’s Auction Day. He first arrived on the scene in 2022, making a name for himself in a bidding war against regular Danny Wallis for Omar and Oz’s winning House 5.



He later went on to buy House 3 from Sharon and Ankur after the auction.



Last season, the billionaire secured three out of the five houses. This included paying $5 million for House 4 to crown Steph and Gian the winners.



Fans have been speculating online which house (or houses, for that matter!) Adrian has his eye on.



One is insistent he will purchase House 5 from Kristian and Mimi, saying “because it’s the biggest”. Another believes Adrian’s game plan last year could be an indication of what he might do this time around.



“Adrian bought the three nicest couples last year and didn’t buy the two ‘villain’ couples. He’s definitely buying House 1. To be fair, Courtney has been the least divisive from the villains, so House 2 might get a look-in. There’s no chance he buys House 4,” said one viewer.