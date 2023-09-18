Kristy joked at a Channel Nine event that she’d happily “go on Married at First Sight." Supplied

When pressed about the state of Kristy and Brett’s marriage post-filming, the insider said: “I think when Kristy called out Steph for the way she spoke to (Gian) was so bad because she was being a hypocrite. The way she speaks to her own husband is bad.”

Indeed, viewers have had a front-row seat to Kristy and Brett’s non-stop bickering. Kristy has explained away their fighting by saying she and Brett are “both strong personalities” – but fans still think there could be more at play.

They highlight the fact that neither Brett nor Kristy, both 34, have posted about the other on their personal Instagram accounts since The Block started.

Instead, they only post on their shared profile specifically created to promote the show.

Brett's body language seems to suggest he's very much over Kristy's antics. Nine

This comes on top of Kristy joking at a Channel Nine event she’d happily “go on Married at First Sight” if she and Brett were to split due to the stress of The Block.

New Idea asked Kristy and Brett about the speculation, to which they simply replied: “We’ve known each other for 25 years, dated for 10 and married almost four. Three months on a reality TV show isn’t going to affect that foundation.

“We’re stronger than ever.”