Speaking to New Idea, Eliza has laughed off the crazy notion, confirming she finds Kristy’s allegations “quite humorous."

“Kristy loves a conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, she and Brett will sit on those theories and stew rather than actually going to the person and confronting them and getting the truth,” Eliza says.

“The fact is that we (are) not plants, I have never worked for Channel Nine … You’d think if we were plants we would wreak havoc and win some rooms and cause more drama. If we were plants, I would have sacked us for doing a bad job.”

Eliza explains that, initially, she “kept separate” her professional past as Hamish’s assistant during the casting process.

In fact, she says she left working with him so she could apply for The Block, without feeling like she was getting any favouritism.

“I kept all of it out,” she tells us.

“You’re not allowed to have worked at Channel Nine (if you want to apply.) I didn’t know anyone from The Block, I didn’t say what my role was – I just said I was a personal assistant.

Then in the final round (of casting) I thought I better mention to someone what’s going on … as a courtesy. I made sure I did everything right.”

Eliza says she is hurt by Kristy’s claims they are getting “handouts” from Channel Nine.

Our spies add that the drama will come to a crescendo in the coming weeks.

“It really upsets us because the one thing we wouldn’t question is our integrity,” says Eliza.

“If we were getting handouts wouldn’t we be doing better than everyone else, not coming last most weeks?!"