Blockhead Eliza and her younger sister, Liberty, might be coming into The Block as underdogs, having never done any type of renovation work before - but on the flip side, the 37-year-old is used to being in front of the cameras!

Sources tell New Idea the Melburnian has "flirted with the spotlight" for years thanks to several high-profile friendships, including Hamish Blake and MAFS bride Carly Bowyer.

WATCH NOW: Meet Eliza and Liberty from The Block 2023. Article continues after video.