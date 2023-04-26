Those familiar with Hamish Blake would be no strangers to his cheeky sense of humour. Never missing the chance to make a jest, on last night's episode of LEGO Masters , he extended his joking personality to upcoming rival show, Blow Up. On the Nine Network program, he took full opportunity of making jest at the Channel Seven show.

Taking on an Up!-themed build, Andrew and Damien spoke about their frustration with balloons.

While this was taking place host Hamish and judge Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught stood off to the side to make some tongue-in-cheek comments about the phenomena of balloons on TV.

"Hmm... Are balloons interesting on TV? That's really the question about this build," Hamish said in a pondering tone.

"You can't make a whole show about balloons!" Brickman replied cheekily.

The pair were, of course, talking about the premiere of upcoming rival show Blow Up which follows the same premise as LEGO Masters - but with balloons.