In 2009, the Brickman's creation won Best in Show at Melbourne's "Brickvention", and was later displayed at the LEGO Brickworld event in Chicago, USA.

The impressive construct caught the eye of a LEGO executive and McNaught was invited to become a LEGO certified professional.

Six months later, Ryan became the only person in the Southern Hemisphere to be recognised as a certified LEGO builder.

Today, he is involved with many LEGO company projects including building models for its offices around the world.

In 2010, McNaught launched his own Brickman business in Melbourne and now employs a team of passionate craftspeople who have built some of the world's most detailed and challenging LEGO constructions such as life-sized cars and the tallest LEGO model in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Brickman team have gone on five global touring exhibitions and created hundreds of models for display in museums, galleries and shopping centres.

Returning to the upcoming season of LEGO Masters as a judge, McNaught spoke to The Australian Women's Weekly regarding his excitement, "I do pinch myself, for sure," he said.

"The whole premise of what we do is to make people happy – what a great job if you get to spend every day making people smile."

The Brickman joins host Hamish Blake for Season Five of LEGO Masters, airing on Monday, April 10 at 7:30pm.