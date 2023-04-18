LEGO Masters Australia 2023: What happens to the builds?
The all-important question has finally been answered...
- by
Olga Scorer
Logie and AACTA award winning tv-series, LEGO Masters is a Nine Network family favourite. Regarded for its light-heartedness and exceptional creative outputs, it's no wonder the show has amassed such a following.
2023 marks the series' fifth season, where previous contenders have returned to compete for the spot of LEGO Masters' Grand Master.
Grand Masters has brought out the eight team's competitive spirits, where builds are sky high in size and creativity.
WATCH: LEGO Masters Grand Masters trailer. Article continues after video.
In a competition that assesses skill, creativity, and ability to cope under pressure and time constraints, series' judge Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught has his work cut out for him...
For those following the show and all its zany antics (led by loveable prankster Hamish Blake), it's undeniable that these builders are impressive.
Each episode, cameras follow the LEGO experts and enthusiasts as they create to their heart's content. Considering the show itself films for hours on end, viewers may find themselves pondering about what isn't shown on screen.
Joss and Henry's winning Season 4 build.
Nine
A key question on many viewers lips; what happens to the builds once they're complete?
They take hours of excruciating work, they're the subject of triumph, the subject of despair... but audiences may be disappointed to find out that competition builds are not kept in tact.
That's right. Once an episode wraps, each team has a sorter who breaks down their model after the episode.
As for the building process itself, competitors have access to the Brick Pit - the mammoth brick supply of LEGO aficionados' dreams.
The famous Brick Pit.
Nine
Consisting of a whopping 4 million bricks, the LEGO Masters' Brick Pit is almost never-ending. For finales, an additional 20 000 specialty bricks are also brought in.
How much is it worth, you ask? According to Nine, the vault is valued at $1.2 million dollars.