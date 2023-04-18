Logie and AACTA award winning tv-series, LEGO Masters is a Nine Network family favourite. Regarded for its light-heartedness and exceptional creative outputs, it's no wonder the show has amassed such a following.

2023 marks the series' fifth season, where previous contenders have returned to compete for the spot of LEGO Masters' Grand Master.

Grand Masters has brought out the eight team's competitive spirits, where builds are sky high in size and creativity.

WATCH: LEGO Masters Grand Masters trailer. Article continues after video.