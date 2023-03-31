Joss and Henry Nine

Joss and Henry

Novacastrian brothers Joss and Henry were the winners of Season 4 of LEGO Masters. Known for their creature builds, they're coming back this season to defend their title.

David and Gus

Season 3 winners David and Gus return to compete for the LEGO Masters Grand Masters trophy. The senior business analyst and design engineer find great joy in building together.

Sarah and Henry

New duo Sarah and Henry are no strangers to LEGO Masters victory. The Season 1 winner and LEGO Brickmas winner are the only team with two trophies between them.

Caleb and Alex

Season 4 runners-up Caleb and Alex are re-competing for the coveted LEGO Masters trophy. They recall their 'Gone Fishin' build as one of their favourites.

Andrew and Damian

Eager for redemption, Season 2 runners-up Andrew and Damian think they were robbed from the winning title. Prepared with new ideas and strategies, the team are ready to bring their best.

Scott and Owen

Fun-loving duo Scott and Owen finished as the runners-up on Season 3 of LEGO Masters. Despite clashing on every build, the best mates say they bring out the best in each other.

Ryan and Gabby

Coming third place in Season 3, Ryan and Gabby return with a newfound determination.

Kale and Trent

Newly-formed duo Kale and Trent fell short in their respective seasons. Joining heads for Grand Masters, they're hoping their combined skills might turn things around for them.