Trent and Kale

Kale and Trent Nine

The series' wildcard team, Trent and Kale, were the first Grand Masters pair to be eliminated. Falling short in their respective seasons, the competitors were a newly-formed duo.

It's their ambitious Superman build, however, that led to their exit. The Theme park challenge, which required contestants to create a functional coaster, failed to meet The Brickman's standards. Acknowledging the impressive appearance of their creation, it was its lack in functionality that missed the brief.

Reminiscing on their experience, Kale told 9Entertainment, "Here's the thing, sure, we might be going home but I can't remember the last time I had that much fun."