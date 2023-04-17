Trent and Kale
The series' wildcard team, Trent and Kale, were the first Grand Masters pair to be eliminated. Falling short in their respective seasons, the competitors were a newly-formed duo.
It's their ambitious Superman build, however, that led to their exit. The Theme park challenge, which required contestants to create a functional coaster, failed to meet The Brickman's standards. Acknowledging the impressive appearance of their creation, it was its lack in functionality that missed the brief.
WATCH: Kale and Trent speak on their LEGO Masters exit. Article continues after video.
Reminiscing on their experience, Kale told 9Entertainment, "Here's the thing, sure, we might be going home but I can't remember the last time I had that much fun."