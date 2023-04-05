It is this joy-giving quality that charmed his now-wife Tracy Britten. Partners of seven years, the pair met on a dating app after the separation of their respective marriages.

"I was looking for love, for a partner. It's hard to put yourself out there, and I remember joking with some mates who'd gone through the same thing about how times have changed...putting yourself out there online romantically is really hard, but Tracy made it very easy," he told The Australian Women's Weekly.

According to Tracy, Ryan's sense of humour was one of his charming qualities. This is showcased on his Instagram page where, his airport travel-welcoming duties leave his audience in stitches (pictured below).

Airport pickup duty has turned into an ongoing prank! Instagram

The pair also delight in running marathons, in which they aspire to run a marathon on every continent. Thus far their running adventures have taken them to Russia, the Falkland Islands and even North Korea.

After spending several years together, the couple tied the knot last year in Las Vegas. After popping the question on an overseas trip, a split-second decision led to their marriage at one of the city's infamous wedding chapels.

"It was so much fun, just perfect. We had a great time," Tracy told The Australian Women's Weekly.