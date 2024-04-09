Logie and AACTA award-winning TV series, LEGO Masters is a Nine Network family favourite. Regarded for its light-heartedness and exceptional creative outputs, it's no wonder the show has amassed such a cult following.

2024 marks the series' sixth season, where Australian-based teams will face off against contenders from the likes of France, Germany, Denmark, and the USA.

WATCH NOW: The grand finale builds from season one of LEGO Masters Australia.