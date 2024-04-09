Since its debut in 2019, LEGO Masters Australia has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of Australians who tune in to watch the skill, imagination, and creativity of expert LEGO builders as they create mind-blowing designs and compete for the highly coveted title of 'LEGO Master'.

Over the years, five teams have emerged triumphant from the family-friendly reality show, earning themselves a cool $100,000 in prize money for their efforts in the process.

In 2023, it was returnee LEGO Masters competitors Scott and Owen who took home the title of Australia's 'LEGO Masters' for 2023, having placed third in season three.

But it remains to be seen who will follow in their footsteps in 2024 for season six which will feature four brand-new Aussie teams who will take on four International LEGO teams from Denmark, Germany, France, and the USA in a season Channel Nine has dubbed LEGO Masters Australia vs The World.