Scott and Owen are the winners of LEGO Masters Grand Masters! Nine

It's their wild ideas and long-lasting partnership that they attribute to their win. While the duo are aware that they often clash and argue, Owen told TV Week "The fact that we've been mates for so long...we're good enough mates that it doesn't get in the way".

In a full-circle moment, their winning Grand Masters robot build was an interpretation of their audition piece.

"I don’t think we would have had the skills to pull it off last time. Our journey through Grand Masters really helped us develop another set of skills that we didn’t have last time and that definitely allowed us to pull it off to a level that we both can be really proud of," Owen revealed to TV Week.

With Scotty sharing that he "never thought we would do it," it's the second chance at the LEGO Masters title that makes the team's win all that much sweeter.

Lifting up the Grand Masters trophy in the all-exciting finale moment, the besties now share an unforgettable, triumphant memory together.

The pair take the brick trophy and $100k in prize money. Nine

After its 2019 debut, LEGO Masters Australia returned for its fifth season in 2023. As the first-ever 'Grand Masters' season, the series saw the return of previous competitors. Winners and top teams of previous seasons (plus a wildcard duo) congregated to compete for the Grand Masters title.

Hosted by Hamish Blake and judged by LEGO certified builder Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught, the family-favourite series took LEGO creativity to all new heights.