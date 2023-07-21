Such an adorable throwback snap! Instagram

She's also an avid cocktail lover and runs a personal Instagram blog where she shares her favourite boozed-up beverages, making suggestions about what others should try.

According to Bill's Facebook account, the twins were born sometime in September 1999, making them just short of 24 years old.

It's unclear when exactly in 1996 Charlie was born, but oh my is he the spitting image of his dad!

First it was Charlie in 1996, then the twins in 1999. Instagram

In May 2022, Scotty shared a rare snap of all three kids, publically congratulating the three of them for graduating from university.

"Proud parents today, first son has graduated from uni with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with First Class Honours and Bachelor of Business with Distinction. My heart is full," he wrote under the image with Charlie.

Meanwhile, for Bill and Sarah's tribute post, he wrote: "Now it's the twins' turn to graduate. Bill and Sarah, congratulations on finishing your Bachelor degrees with flying colours. My heart is now officially overflowing!!!".

Scotty couldn't be prouder! Instagram

As for his wife Ann, the lovebirds have been married for nearly 30 years.

After meeting the school teacher in 1989, Scott said he was "completely smitten."

Speaking with our sister publication Woman's Day in 2011, the television host said "it was love at first sight."

"I went home and told my mum I'd met the girl I was going to marry," he revealed.

He then went on to add that Ann was a "great mum."

"She looks after me and has done since the day I met her."