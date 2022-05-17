"Now it’s the twins turn to graduate," Scott wrote on Instagram. Instagram

The gushing post came just a week after the carpenter's first son Charlie graduated as well, with Scott equally as thrilled.

"Proud parents today, first son has graduated from uni with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering with First Class Honours and Bachelor of Business with Distinction. My heart is full."

It didn't take long for the Cam fam to be flooded with congratulations from Scott's industry pals.

"My heart is now officially overflowing!!!" Instagram

"Brilliant work Charlie!!! Congratulations 🎊🎉," Shelley Craft commented, while Shaynna Blaze shared some 👏👏👏 emojis.

Meanwhile, winners of The Block 2020, Jimmy and Tam, also shared their support, penning: "Congrats mate 👏."

Scott shares his three kids with his wife Ann, whom he met back in 1989.

Scott's first son Charlie also graduated. Instagram

Speaking to our sister publication, Woman's Day, Anne revealed that it was Scott that lead the conversation during their first date; though, she didn't mind him taking the reigns, describing herself “a bit quieter and more shy”.

From there, it was love at first sight for Scott. “I went home and told my mum I’d met the girl I was going to marry," he said.

In 1996, Scott and Ann welcomed Charlie. Two years later, the couple had Bill and Sarah.

