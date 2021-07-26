Scott and Ann have been married for nearly 30 years. Getty

The usually private Ann also spoke with the publication about her relationship with the presenter, explaining that it was Scott that lead the conversation during their first date; though, she didn't mind him taking the reigns, describing herself “a bit quieter and more shy”.

From there, it was love at first sight for Scott. “I went home and told my mum I’d met the girl I was going to marry," he said.

In 1996, Scott and Ann welcomed their first son, Charlie. Two years later, the couple had twins, Bill and Sarah.

Last October, their youngest children celebrated their 21st birthday, and proud dad Scott took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the twins.

Scott and Ann share three kids, Charlie (right) and twins Bill and Sarah (left). Instagram

One arm around Bill and one around Sarah as the family enjoyed a fancy night out, the presenter wrote, “From little things big things grow. Happy 21st birthday to my most favourite twins. I love you ❤️.”

The 58-year-old also marked Charlie’s 23rd birthday back in 2019, sharing a throwback shot of his eldest son as a baby to his Instagram.

“Young bloke is turning 23 today, Happy Birthday Charlie Rocco,” the Block host wrote.

Scott also described Ann as a “great mum” to Woman’s Day. And after three kids and nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple remain as loved up as ever.

“She looks after me and has done since the day I met her,” the presenter told the publication. In fact, the former carpenter has explained that the school teacher might look after him a bit “too well”.

Scott has confessed he can't imagine life without Ann. Getty

Recently unveiling his dramatic body transformation, Scott has previously revealed how he has lost weight after being away from his wife to film for The Block.

“I think my wife Ann looks after me too well when I’m home," Scott told WD. "I was away from her for a couple of months while I was in Melbourne, so I had to fend for myself. I didn’t have all those little nice things in the cupboard like cakes and biscuits.”

It is clear that Ann is everything to Scott, who has explained he "can't see any part of (his) life without her".

"We're joined - that's what the secret is. I think you need that feeling to have a successful marriage."

