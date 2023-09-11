Daylesford, Victoria Wiki Australia

Where is The Block 2024 being filmed?

The Block 2024's filming location has been moved last-minute, with less than five months to go until filming is set to start.

Originally set to air in the quaint country town of Daylesford, buying five pavilion-style homes in Raglan Street.

But plot twist, due to backlash from local residents and planning permit issues, producers are rumoured to have their eyes set on Inner Melbourne instead.

An anonymous Block insider told the Herald Sun, "We’ve had so many successful series in so many different locations, but we don’t go where we are not welcome.”

Sending their nine months of planning down the drain...

The Block 2023 contestants in their 1950s theme Channel Nine

Are castings open for The Block 2024?

The Block 2024 is already open for castings so you better get cracking on your building applications!

"Have you been a Blockhead for years? Thinking you can do better than this year's Blockheads? Well, now's your chance to apply to be on the 2024 season of The Block," the website reads.

Successful couples must be available for a 12 week shoot period from late February 2024 - with details to be provided once contestants are selected.

2020 season of The Block Channel Nine

What is the criteria to apply for The Block 2024?

Two people

Must be available from February 2024

You won't be able to work during The Block (but you will be paid a nominal weekly fee to cover expenses)

Finish your application by October 15, 2023

Successful shortlisted applicants will be contacted by the end of January 2024

Could you get your own TV show like Mitch and Mark with Location, Location, Location? The Block Shop

Who is hosting The Block 2024?

The only confirmation we've got so far is that Scotty Cam will be returning! Scotty's "mammoth challenges" are mentioned on the 2024 application website.

However, if the past seasons of The Block are anything to go by, we're sure Shelley Craft will be back in 2024. And how could we forget site foreman Keith Schleiger who has stopped the houses from falling down on auction day since 2011?

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft Channel Nine

Who is judging The Block 2024?

This years judge panel included veterans Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze.

With newbie Marty Fox tag teaming with Neale as he steps back this season... will he replace Neale officially in the next season? Time will tell! But for now, it seems all four may be making their return to our screens in 2024.

The Block judges Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer, Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox Channel Nine

Does The Block 2024 have a theme?

The Block 2023 blew us away with their 1950s theme, with poodle skirts, big hair, and leather jackets in all the commercials.

Since they went back in time this year, we wonder if they're going to the future next year - putting a modern twist on country homes?

The Block 2023 1950 cast. The Block Shop

When will The Block 2024 houses go on auction?

The Block auctions usually happen around October and November.

Fingers crossed we'll see Danny Wallis, dubbed "the man who bought The Block," at the auctions again. He spent $12.2 million at the 2021 auction alone!

With The Block being set in the country next year, fingers crossed they'll get buyers this time.

Danny Wallis at The Block auction with Scotty Cam Real Estate

When will The Block 2024 premiere?

Going off previous seasons, The Block will likely kick off in early August 2024.

But The Block will need contestants to get there, will you be a part of the winning contestants who go home with thousands of dollars?