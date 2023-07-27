Details of the 20th season of The Block have not yet been officially announced by Nine Instagram

This comes as no huge surprise given the Herald Sun previously reported that Nine was searching for vacant land in and near Daylesford.

In 2022, the show was filmed in Gisborne, which is nearly an hour's drive from the Melbourne CBD.

RELATED || Scotty Cam responds to bombshell The Block claims

The 2023 series, has been filmed in Hampton East, a breezy 35-minute drive out of the city centre.

In 2022, contestants renovated properties on HUGE blocks of land. Instagram/Nine

If the news is true, given Daylesford's abundance of period homes, we could see these homes being renovated and extended as they have done in the past.

But if what theblockinatorblog has suggested is true, teams could also be building their properties from scratch, adding to the challenge, and making for a very exciting 20th season.

RELATED || Meet Scotty Cam's family of five

For now, though this remains to be seen, with the Nine network writing in a statement that they would not "speculate on the location of future series of The Block."